Israeli strike kills five in northern Gaza - VIDEO

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Five Palestinians, including three children, were killed in an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip, according to medics and local first responders.

The strike reportedly hit a group of people near a mosque in the town of Beit Lahia on Wednesday evening. Victims were identified by local journalists as Abdullah al-Abed (9), Salah al-Abed (12), Mohammad Balousha (14), Alaa Balousha (46), and Anas Abu Foul (19), News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military said it targeted an individual it described as a “terrorist” who had approached troops near the so-called “Yellow Line,” an area marking territory under Israeli control, claiming the person posed an immediate threat.

A spokesman for Hamas condemned the strike, calling it a “horrific massacre.”

The incident comes amid a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that has been in place since last October. The Gaza war, triggered by the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has continued to cause casualties despite repeated truce efforts.

Gaza’s health authorities say hundreds of Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began, while Israel reports continued attacks on its forces by Palestinian armed groups during the same period. Both sides have accused each other of violating the agreement.

The latest escalation underscores how unstable the ceasefire remains, with civilian casualties continuing amid ongoing military tensions.

News.Az