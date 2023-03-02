Another group of Azerbaijani rescuers return from quake-hit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another group of rescuers of the rapid response forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, who took part in the elimination of the powerful earthquake implications and search and rescue operations in Türkiye following the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, returned to Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani forces were involved in search-rescue operations in Kahramanmarash and Hatay: “53 people, including 17 children were rescued, while the bodies of 766 people were removed under rubbles and handed over appropriately by us. After the completion of rescue operations, our forces provided humanitarian, psychological, and medical assistance.

Moreover, we installed 830 tent campuses consisting of tents.

Asif Mammadli noted that the Ministry of Emergency Situations fulfilled all the tasks.

News.az

News.Az