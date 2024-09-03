Another helicopter crashes in Russia -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another helicopter with six people aboard has crashed in Russia.

A helicopter has disappeared from radars on the border of the Buryatia and Irkutsk Regions, it was later found and is presumed to have crashed, a spokesman for the Emergencies Ministry told TASS, News.Az reports."Six people were on board. It [the helicopter] probably crashed," the source said.According to Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobtsev, the helicopter has been found. Six people were on board, they are all alive, but two were injured as a result of the incident.Russia’s aviation agency, in turn, said that it was a Mi-171 helicopter. The incident was reported by the aircraft’s commander, the agency added. According to it, a search and rescue mission has already left for the site of the incident.

News.Az