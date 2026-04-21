Russia, N. Korea open first road bridge over Tumen River - VIDEO

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Russia and North Korea on Tuesday officially opened road traffic across a bridge spanning the Tumen River, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking at the opening ceremony via video link, Russian Minister of Transport Andrey Nikitin stated that road traffic between the two countries has appeared for the first time in history and became possible due to the construction of a road bridge, which was completed on the same day.

“Direct road traffic will appear between the countries for the first time. The most important stages of construction have been completed in less than a year,” Nikitin said.

The bridge crossing is nearly 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) in total length, while the bridge structure itself measures 1 kilometer.

It is equipped with two traffic lanes. On the Russian side, 70 workers and 30 units of equipment were involved in the construction of the bridge.

⚡️Russia and North Korea have been connected by a bridge



The final span was joined today during a ceremony. Road traffic is expected to open in June. pic.twitter.com/GNh10xtekP — News.Az (@news_az) April 21, 2026

News.Az