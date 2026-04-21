Georgia detains two over alleged ISIS links - VIDEO

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Georgia’s State Security Service has detained two individuals on suspicion of links to the Islamic State group, officials said.

One of those detained is a foreign national, while the other is a Georgian citizen, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

The arrests were carried out during a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Centre and the Special Operations Department in the Gardabani municipality and the Adjara region.

“These individuals were known to the Counter-Terrorism Centre, and we had prior information about their entry into Georgia and the purpose of their arrival,” Deputy Head of the State Security Service Lasha Maghradze said.

He said the suspects entered the country separately and were staying in a rented apartment. Both had been under operational surveillance from the moment of their arrival, based on court authorisation.

According to the investigation, the two individuals joined the Islamic State group and pledged allegiance to it, recording the oath on video and sending it to the organisation’s leadership.

“They expressed unconditional obedience to the leaders of the Islamic State and were prepared to carry out any instructions,” Maghradze said.

Authorities also said the suspects were planning to leave Georgia for another country, where they intended to join Islamic State fighters.

News.Az