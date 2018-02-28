Another hit against Armenian propaganda machine in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani youth, having interfered in the event held in the building of the European Parliament, once again prevented provocative propaganda of Armenia.

It was planned to hold a propaganda event in the building of the European Parliament on Wednesday with the support of the Armenian lobby in Brussels and the deputies of the European Parliament, who were wanted by Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

However, the representatives of Azerbaijani youth who joined the event put pro-Armenian speeches in a difficult position after the speeches ended.

It was noted that the Armenian lobby is trying to deceive the international community and specifically represents the Armenian side as the only one suffering from the conflict.

After such statements, Frank Engel announced a minute of silence in memory of all the victims of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and left the hall.

News.Az

News.Az