Another hurricane causes damage to Armenian capital

Hurricane damaged roofs of houses, trees, pillars.

The crisis management center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a lot of reports on damaged roofs of buildings, fallen trees and electric poles due to a strong wind in Yerevan.



The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia informs that 2 operational groups of the crisis control center and rescue calculations for the indicated places.

The weather service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia informs that wind gusts of wind reached 12 m / sec in the Arabkir administrative district of Yerevan.

News.Az

