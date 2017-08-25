Another incident occurs in Armenian army

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two soldiers were seriously wounded during another incident occured on August 20 in one of the military units of the Armenian armed forces in Aghdere.

Grisha Savoyan and Manvel Sadoyan, servicemen, were severely injured in result of the shooting from the artillery rifle. The reason for the concealment of the incident, which occured due to the incompetence and inexperience of the gun crew performing the fire task on the dated artillery, is that such events are happening lately.

The relatives of the seriously injured servicemen G. Savoyan and M. Sadoyan shared their stories on the social network.

The most interesting point to the public's concern in the neighboring country is the persistent increase in the number of casualties and incidents in the Armenian army, which occur in the result of the appointment of unqualified and uneducated persons to the military units, as well as the civilans to the leadership of the occupation army.

News.Az

