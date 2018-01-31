Another meeting of OECD/DAC held in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation of the Agency for International Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AIDA) under the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan took part in the next meeting of the Development Assistance Committee for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD/DAC) which is represented in Azerbaijan in a status of guest.

The meeting was held in Paris on January 30-31.

During the meeting donor organizations reviewed and evaluated the benefits provided by 2017, as well as exchanged views on the standards for the preparation of the financial reporting for 2018.

The purpose of the AIDA's participation in the meeting is to inform the international community of the assistance provided to developing countries by Azerbaijan and to increase the effectiveness of coordination in this area.

Within the framework of the event, the AIDA delegation held a meeting with OECD/DAC chairman, Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, and discussed possibilities for expanding mutual cooperation.

