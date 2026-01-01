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- Leak
Tag:
Leak
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Forza Horizon 6 appears to have been inadvertently leaked ahead of its planned release, reportedly through an unexpected source.11 May 2026-10:35
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Authorities in France have launched a formal investigation into a 15-year-old suspect accused of hacking a national identity database and attempting to sell sensitive personal data belonging to millions of citizens on the dark web.30 Apr 2026-17:40
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London's Farringdon railway station was evacuated on Thursday morning after reports of a suspected gas leak, prompting an ongoing investigation.30 Apr 2026-15:22
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A new explosion has been reported in Russia’s Perm Krai, triggering a suspected toxic leak and sending a large white plume of smoke into the sky, according to local reports and social media channels.30 Apr 2026-12:30
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A major data breach at one of South Korea’s top matchmaking services has exposed the sensitive personal information of hundreds of thousands of users—triggering a hefty government fine and renewed concerns over data security.23 Apr 2026-09:20
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Two people have died and 19 others have been hospitalized following a chemical leak at a plant in West Virginia.23 Apr 2026-01:29
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A cyberattack on a key French government agency may have led to a large-scale data leak.20 Apr 2026-16:35
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A major leak has hit the upcoming animated film Avatar: Aang: The Last Airbender, with footage—and possibly the full movie—circulating online months before its official release.14 Apr 2026-09:47
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