Anti-Azerbaijani initiatives prevented at OSCE PA

OSCE PA`s extraordinary online Bureau meeting has been held at the initiative of a number of countries, Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis told News.az.

The main topic of the meeting was the discussion of the recent events in the South Caucasus, especially the local anti-terrorist measures implemented in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the resulting situation.

President of the OSCE PA Pia Kauma noted that the members of the bureau from a number of countries had addressed to her to discuss the current situation in Karabakh and the protection of the rights and security of the Armenian residents living there and to take certain steps.

During the debates, Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Chair of the OSCE PA's General Committee on Economic Affairs, Science, Technology and Environment Azay Guliyev provided detailed information about reasons, goals and results of the local anti-terrorist measures implemented on September 19-20.

He emphasized that only legitimate military targets were neutralized during anti-terrorist measures launched in response to continuous provocations by Armenians, and no harm was done to the civilian population and civil infrastructure. “OSCE and its member countries should be grateful to Azerbaijan, which restored international law by ending 30 years of military aggression and occupation," Azay Guliyev stressed.

He also rejected with concrete facts the groundless allegations that the Karabakh Armenians were subjected to "ethnic cleansing", adding that the last visit of the independent UN mission to Karabakh proved otherwise.

During the meeting, the attempts of Armenia and other delegations to take certain measures against Azerbaijan and to create a working group related to Karabakh Armenians were prevented with the Bureau rejecting such disruptive initiatives.

OSCE PA President Pia Kauma and Special Representative on South Caucasus Kari Henriksen expressed their readiness to contribute to the establishment of trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

News.Az