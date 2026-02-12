Anti-drone laser use prompted El Paso airspace closure: Report

The sequence of events began when the FAA announced a 10-day suspension of all flight operations over the border city, temporarily stranding some travelers. However, the airspace closure ultimately lasted only a few hours, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The Trump administration said the action followed coordination between the Pentagon and the FAA to counter what it described as incursions by drones linked to Mexican cartels — activity that has periodically occurred along the southern U.S. border.

One source said the anti-drone laser was deployed near Fort Bliss without prior coordination with the FAA. In response, the aviation regulator moved to close the airspace to safeguard commercial aircraft operations.

Other individuals familiar with the situation said the technology was used despite a previously scheduled meeting later this month between the Pentagon and the FAA to discuss procedures and oversight related to such systems.

While the restrictions were short-lived in the city of nearly 700,000 people, it is unusual for an entire airport to shut down even for a short time. Stranded travelers with luggage lined up at airline ticket counters and car rental desks before the order was lifted.

Normal flights resumed after seven arrivals and seven departures were canceled. Some medical evacuation flights also had to be rerouted.

Jorge Rueda, 20, and Yamilexi Meza, 21, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, had their morning flight to Portland, Oregon, canceled, so they were losing part of their Valentine’s Day weekend trip.

Rueda said he was glad that “10 days turned into two hours.” They were booked on an evening flight out of El Paso.