Anti-Olympics protests spark sabotage probe in Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly condemned the incidents, accusing protesters of acting against national interests. In a statement, she said that while thousands of Italians, including many volunteers, are working to ensure the Olympics run smoothly, others are trying to disrupt the event through protests and vandalism, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Italy’s transport ministry confirmed investigators are examining damage to railway infrastructure in northern Italy. According to officials, cables were cut in what authorities suspect was an attempt to stop train operations. The sabotage reportedly affected the major Bologna rail hub, a key junction connecting northern and southern Italy.

Regional leaders in Emilia-Romagna described the incidents as “very serious,” saying they disrupted essential public services and affected thousands of passengers. Authorities said repairs were completed and work continues to fully restore the network.

Separately, tensions rose in Milan when a protest involving about 10,000 people ended in clashes with police. Authorities said the demonstration initially remained peaceful before confrontations broke out. Reports indicate police used tear gas and water cannons after some protesters set off firecrackers and tried to reach a highway near an Olympic ice hockey venue.

Meloni voiced support for law enforcement, condemning what she described as criminal behavior aimed at damaging Italy’s global image during the Games.

Some protest groups said their demonstrations were meant to highlight environmental concerns related to the Olympics and oppose the presence of U.S. security agencies assisting with event safety operations. Officials said the U.S. units involved focus mainly on intelligence and international crime monitoring during major global sporting events.

The developments come as Italy hosts the Winter Olympics amid heightened security and international attention, with authorities closely monitoring protests and infrastructure risks while the Games continue.