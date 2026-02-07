How Italy welcomed the world as Milan–Cortina Games began

+ ↺ − 16 px

Winter Olympic Games have officially begun in Italy, marking the start of one of the most anticipated global sporting events.

Hosted across the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics bring together elite athletes, international audiences, and a country eager to showcase its sporting, cultural, and organizational strengths on the world stage, News.az reports

The opening of the Games signals not only the beginning of athletic competition but also a broader moment for Italy, as it combines sport, infrastructure development, and national prestige in a single global spotlight.

A historic return of the Winter Games to Italy

The Milan–Cortina Games mark Italy’s return as a Winter Olympics host after several decades. For Italy, the event carries historical symbolism, reviving memories of past Olympic moments while presenting a modern vision of winter sports adapted to the realities of the twenty first century.

Unlike traditional single city Olympics, Milan–Cortina is organized as a multi location Games. Events are spread across northern Italy, combining the metropolitan setting of Milan with the alpine heritage of Cortina d’Ampezzo. This model reflects a shift in Olympic hosting philosophy, aiming to reduce costs, reuse existing venues, and integrate local regions into the global event.

Why Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo were chosen

Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo represent two distinct but complementary faces of Italy. Milan is a global financial, fashion, and cultural hub, offering modern infrastructure, transport connectivity, and international visibility. Cortina d’Ampezzo, located in the Dolomites, is synonymous with alpine sports, winter tourism, and mountain tradition.

By combining these locations, organizers sought to balance urban efficiency with authentic winter sport environments. This approach allows athletes to compete in venues designed specifically for their disciplines while enabling spectators to experience both city life and alpine landscapes.

Opening ceremony sets the tone

The opening ceremony marked the official launch of the Games, blending Italian culture, music, and visual storytelling with Olympic tradition. Performances highlighted Italy’s artistic heritage while emphasizing themes of unity, sustainability, and innovation.

Athletes from across the world marched under their national flags, symbolizing the Olympic spirit of peaceful competition. The lighting of the Olympic flame served as a focal moment, officially signaling the start of the Games and setting the tone for the weeks of competition ahead.

What sports are featured at the Milan–Cortina Games

The Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics feature a full program of traditional winter sports, including alpine skiing, cross country skiing, biathlon, ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating, and snowboarding.

Several disciplines are hosted in purpose built or upgraded venues across northern Italy. Alpine events take place in mountain locations with established winter sport infrastructure, while ice sports are staged in modern arenas designed to meet international standards.

The Games also place emphasis on athlete safety, high quality competition surfaces, and technological innovation in timing, judging, and broadcasting.

Athletes and competition expectations

Thousands of athletes from around the world are competing in Milan–Cortina, representing both established winter sport nations and emerging participants. For many competitors, these Games represent the peak of years of preparation, training, and qualification.

Expectations are high for record breaking performances, intense rivalries, and breakthrough moments from young athletes. The diversity of venues and conditions adds an additional layer of challenge, testing adaptability and endurance across disciplines.

Economic and infrastructure impact on Italy

Hosting the Winter Olympics has significant economic and infrastructure implications for Italy. Investments in transport links, sports venues, and regional development were central to the preparation process.

Improved rail and road connections between Milan and alpine regions are expected to deliver long term benefits beyond the Games, supporting tourism and regional integration. Local businesses, particularly in hospitality and services, anticipate increased activity during and after the Olympics.

Organizers have emphasized that the Games are designed to leave a sustainable legacy, avoiding unused facilities and ensuring venues can serve communities in the future.

Sustainability and environmental focus

Environmental responsibility has been a core theme of the Milan–Cortina Games. Organizers have highlighted efforts to minimize environmental impact by relying on existing venues, limiting new construction, and adopting energy efficient solutions.

In alpine regions, particular attention has been given to protecting natural landscapes and biodiversity. Sustainability messaging has also been incorporated into the Games’ branding and public communication, reflecting growing global expectations around responsible event hosting.

Security and logistics

Ensuring safety and smooth operations has been a major priority. Italian authorities have implemented comprehensive security measures across all venues, transport hubs, and public spaces connected to the Games.

Logistical planning covers athlete movement, media operations, spectator access, and emergency response. The multi location format required close coordination between national and local authorities to maintain consistency and efficiency.

Global attention and media coverage

The Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics are being followed by a global audience through extensive media coverage and digital platforms. Italy’s role as host places it at the center of international attention, not only for sporting outcomes but also for organizational performance.

Broadcasters and journalists are highlighting both competition results and the cultural atmosphere of the host regions, offering viewers a comprehensive picture of the Games experience.

Italy’s broader ambitions through the Games

For Italy, hosting the Winter Olympics is about more than sport. The Games serve as an opportunity to reinforce the country’s international image, promote tourism, and demonstrate its capacity to deliver complex global events.

The Milan–Cortina model also positions Italy as a proponent of a more flexible and sustainable Olympic framework, potentially influencing how future Games are organized.

What happens next

With the Games officially underway, attention now shifts fully to competition schedules, medal races, and standout performances. Over the coming days and weeks, athletes will compete for Olympic titles while fans follow every development from venues across Italy.

As the Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics unfold, they are set to produce moments of sporting excellence, national pride, and international unity, reinforcing the enduring appeal of the Olympic movement in a changing world.

