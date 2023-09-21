Anti-terrorism measures demonstrated scale of armed militarization that Armenia maintains in Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territories - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The anti-terrorism measures, in accordance with the Trilateral Statement, have showcased the scale of the armed militarization maintained by Armenia, contrary to its obligations to cease all military activities against Azerbaijan and withdraw its forces from internationally recognized Azerbaijani territories, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said in his speech at the meeting of the UN Security Council, News.az reports.

The minister stated that within just 24 hours, over 90 illegal posts of the adversary were neutralized. He highlighted that 20 combat vehicles, 40 artillery installations, 30 rocket launchers, 6 electromagnetic warfare systems, and 2 air defense systems were rendered inoperable. The minister emphasized, "No sovereign state can tolerate such an illegal military presence on its territory. Azerbaijan cannot accept it either. Acting fully in line with international law and its own Constitution to safeguard the well-being and security of all its citizens, Azerbaijan has thwarted systematic attempts by Armenia to create a new status quo by illegally exerting force on Azerbaijani sovereign territory and maintaining a logic of 'contact line'."

