Antonio Guterres commemorates 9/11 terror attack

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commemorated the September 11 terror attacks on Wednesday, which claimed around 3,000 lives when al-Qaeda hijackers targeted the US financial and political capitals.

Guterres emphasized the significance of New York, which has hosted the UN for decades, as his "home" and that of many of his colleagues, in a message on the anniversary of the attacks."On this day, the United Nations underscores its commitment to never forget the nearly 3,000 people from over 90 different countries whose lives were taken on that day, and thousands more who were injured, were sickened," he said.He expressed that his thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives.On Sept, 11, 2001, four hijacked planes were used in a coordinated attack: two crashed into New York’s World Trade Center towers, another hit the Pentagon and the fourth, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to regain control. The attacks, orchestrated by al-Qaeda under Osama bin Laden, caused unprecedented devastation and panic, leading to a national crisis.

