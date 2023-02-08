"Anyone who invests in terror must be held accountable," says Zelensky

"Anyone who invests in terror must be held accountable," says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Russia to face consequences for its invasion of Ukraine, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

"There must be justice. Anyone who invests in terror must be held accountable," Zelensky said during an address to UK lawmakers Wednesday.

"Anyone who invests in violence must compensate those who have suffered from terror."

