Apple cancels plans for second-gen iPhone Air

Apple has reportedly canceled plans to release a second-generation iPhone Air next fall, News.Az reports, citing The Information.

The tech giant has also significantly reduced production of the first version of the ultra-thin device, which launched in September 2025.

The iPhone Air, designed as a lighter and more portable alternative to the flagship iPhone models, has not generated the level of consumer interest that Apple anticipated. Initially, the company had planned to unveil a new iPhone Air in the fall of 2026, which would have featured improvements like a larger battery, a lighter design, and a vapor chamber for better heat management—similar to what was seen in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

However, with the underwhelming performance of the current iPhone Air, Apple has decided to hold off on a second-generation model. Instead, the company is expected to focus on the iPhone 18 series, which is slated for release in the fall of 2026. This lineup will reportedly include the iPhone 18 Pro and a new foldable iPhone. The iPhone 18 and a new "iPhone 18E" will launch in the spring of 2027.

There is still a possibility that Apple could release a new iPhone Air in spring 2027, according to sources familiar with the matter, but it appears the company is adjusting its strategy for the foreseeable future.

