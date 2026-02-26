Apple hints at product launch, Nvidia stock struggles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite Nvidia's (NVDA) fourth-quarter earnings beating expectations and a stronger-than-expected first-quarter revenue outlook, the stock failed to rise on Thursday due to ongoing concerns about how the company's large investments in AI will ultimately pay off.

Initial gains after-hours for Nvidia stock gave way to bearish sentiment for the world's largest company by market cap, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The lukewarm reception to Nvidia's results dragged on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) as investors wanted more details about Nvidia's upbeat forecast and what it could mean for the dozens of other tech and software stocks caught in Nvidia's web of influence.

Also on Thursday, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook teased that its latest product launch will begin on Monday. MacRumors suggested Apple may unveil new MacBooks and a lower-cost iPhone in the rollout.

In other tech stock news, shares of cloud computing provider Nutanix (NTNX) jumped after the company announced a multiyear partnership with AMD (AMD) in which the chipmaker will invest $250 million to jointly develop an enterprise agentic AI platform.

