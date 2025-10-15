Apple shipments in China rise slightly on back of iPhone 17 series

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple’s shipments in China rose 0.6% year-on-year to 10.8 million units in the third quarter, despite weak overall demand in the country’s smartphone market, according to IDC.

The growth was driven by the iPhone 17 series, particularly the value-for-money base model, which attracted cost-conscious consumers. This helped Apple climb to second place in the Chinese market, capturing a 15.8% market share during the September quarter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Meanwhile, total smartphone shipments in China fell 0.6% to 68.4 million units in the same period, reflecting the broader slowdown in the market.

