iPhone alarms will be harder to turn off in iOS 26.1

iPhone alarms will be harder to turn off in iOS 26.1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple redesigned the alarm screen in iOS 26 with much larger buttons than before, but now it’s making another change in iOS 26.1: there’s a new ‘Slide to stop’ gesture for dismissing an alarm as of beta, News.az reports citing 9to5mac.

Today Apple released iOS 26.1 beta 2. The update is expected to ship to all users later this month.

When iOS 26 arrived in September, it brought a notable redesign to the screen when your alarm goes off.

Alarm screens now show huge buttons for snoozing and dismissing the alarm.

But some have reported the new design makes it too easy to dismiss an alarm, and iOS 26.1 addresses that feedback directly.

Now, the alarm screen in iOS 26.1 beta 2 utilizes a new ‘Slide to stop’ feature.

Instead of just hitting a giant button to stop your alarm, you’ll now have to perform a swipe gesture instead.

This works just like the classic iPhone ‘Slide to unlock’ gesture, so many longtime iOS users should find it easy to get used to.

The same ‘Slide to stop’ gesture is required for dismissing timers too, despite those perhaps not having the same issue of accidental dismissals.

Since this is only a beta release, it’s possible Apple only intends to gauge feedback on the change before shipping it publicly. As a result, it might not make it to the final shipping version of iOS 26.1.

Do you like this alarm change in iOS 26.1? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments.

News.Az