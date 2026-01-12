Apple stock rises as iPhone 17 boosts 2025 shipment projections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple (AAPL.O) shares increased by 0.1% to $259.37 in early trading on Monday, following data from Counterpoint Research, which revealed that the iPhone maker led global smartphone shipments in 2025, despite a lower opening for U.S. stocks.

Apple held a 20% share, ahead of Samsung’s 19% and Xiaomi’s 13%, with Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra pointing to “solid demand in emerging and mid-sized markets” and strong iPhone 17 sales, News.Az reports, citing Techstock2.

Counterpoint research director Tarun Pathak said the smartphone market could soften in 2026 as chip shortages and higher component costs bite, with chipmakers prioritising AI data centres over handsets.

The read-through for traders is simple: iPhone demand still moves the needle, but the supply-and-cost backdrop is getting messier. Apple has leaned on higher-end models and services to protect margins, yet a tighter parts market would test that playbook.

Stocks were jittery out of the gate. The Nasdaq opened down 0.40% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.32% as investors digested fresh political pressure on the Federal Reserve and a proposed cap on credit-card interest rates that hit financials.

