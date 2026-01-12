Apple outpaces Samsung, Xiaomi in 2025 smartphone sales

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global smartphone shipments grew 2% year-on-year in 2025, driven by stronger demand and economic momentum in emerging markets, according to Counterpoint Research on Monday.

Apple led the market with a 20% share, the largest among the top five brands. This performance was supported by strong demand in emerging and mid-sized markets, as well as robust sales of the iPhone 17 series, Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Early in the year, manufacturers pulled shipments forward to mitigate potential tariffs, though the impact eased as 2025 progressed, leaving second-half volumes largely unchanged.

Samsung secured the second spot with a 19% share, experiencing modest shipment growth, while Xiaomi came in third with a 13% share, aided by steady demand in emerging markets.

Looking ahead, the global smartphone market is expected to weaken in 2026 due to chip shortages and rising component costs, as chipmakers increasingly prioritize AI data centers over handsets, Counterpoint research director Tarun Pathak noted.

