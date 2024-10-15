Apple unveils iPad Mini 7 with A17 Pro chip and Pencil Pro support
Apple has introduced the new generation of the iPad mini, powered by the A17 Pro chip and compatible with the Pencil Pro. The device promises enhanced performance and improved creative capabilities, News.Az reports.What’s new in the iPad Mini 7?
A17 Pro Chip: High performance for work and gaming.
Pencil Pro Support: Turns the tablet into a professional tool for drawing and note-taking.
Improved Battery Life: More energy-efficient than ever.
Light and Compact Design: Retains its signature portability without compromising power.
This tablet targets users who value both mobility and performance. The iPad Mini 7 is expected to be an excellent choice for students, designers, and business professionals.