Apple unveils iPad Mini 7 with A17 Pro chip and Pencil Pro support

Apple has introduced the new generation of the iPad mini, powered by the A17 Pro chip and compatible with the Pencil Pro. The device promises enhanced performance and improved creative capabilities, News.Az reports.

What’s new in the iPad Mini 7?High performance for work and gaming.Turns the tablet into a professional tool for drawing and note-taking.More energy-efficient than ever.Retains its signature portability without compromising power.This tablet targets users who value both mobility and performance. The iPad Mini 7 is expected to be an excellent choice for students, designers, and business professionals.

