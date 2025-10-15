Yandex metrika counter

Apple vows to further increase investment in China

  • Economics
  • Share
Apple vows to further increase investment in China
Photo: Reuters

Apple's CEO Tim Cook pledged on Wednesday that the company will continue to increase its investment in China and enhance cooperation to achieve mutually-beneficial and win-win development, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Cook made the remarks during a meeting with China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology Li Lecheng in Beijing.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      