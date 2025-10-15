Apple vows to further increase investment in China
- 1037014
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/apple-vows-to-further-increase-investment-in-china Copied
Photo: Reuters
Apple's CEO Tim Cook pledged on Wednesday that the company will continue to increase its investment in China and enhance cooperation to achieve mutually-beneficial and win-win development, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
Cook made the remarks during a meeting with China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology Li Lecheng in Beijing.