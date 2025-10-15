Apple vows to further increase investment in China

Apple vows to further increase investment in China

Apple's CEO Tim Cook pledged on Wednesday that the company will continue to increase its investment in China and enhance cooperation to achieve mutually-beneficial and win-win development, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Cook made the remarks during a meeting with China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology Li Lecheng in Beijing.

News.Az