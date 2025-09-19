South Korea orders crackdown on anti-China rallies in Seoul

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Friday instructed acting police chief Yoo Jae-seong to take “strong measures” against anti-China rallies in Seoul.

The order followed a recent protest near the Chinese Embassy in the capital’s bustling Myeongdong shopping district. Demonstrations there have drawn criticism for being disruptive and, at times, violent, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

President Lee Jae-myung also questioned the legitimacy of such protests during a Cabinet meeting last week, asking: “How is that freedom of expression?” In response, police have already restricted protesters from entering Myeongdong.

The directive comes just two days after South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic cooperative partnership under Lee’s administration.

The rallies, largely led by conservative groups linked to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, accuse China of interfering in South Korea’s elections.

