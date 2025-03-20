Arab-Islamic ministerial committee condemns renewed Israeli strikes on Gaza, calls for ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministerial Committee formed by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Gaza condemned Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Thursday, denouncing the bombardment of civilian areas as a violation of international law, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The statement called the attacks "a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement" and a breach of United Nations resolutions, international charters, and humanitarian law.

It warned that the strikes worsened Gaza's humanitarian crisis, threatened regional security, and risked a wider escalation that could undermine de-escalation efforts.

The committee urged the international community to pressure Israel to halt its military operations, restore electricity to Gaza, and open all border crossings to allow the flow of humanitarian aid.

It also stressed the need for a "sustainable ceasefire," calling on all parties to end hostilities, resume dialogue, and fully implement the ceasefire agreement.

Reaffirming support for a two-state solution, the committee reiterated Palestinian rights to statehood based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital.

The Ministerial Committee, established on Nov. 11, 2023, includes the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Türkiye, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Palestine, along with the heads of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

