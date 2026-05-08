Araghchi says Iran ‘1,000 percent’ ready to defend itself

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Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has warned against what he described as new US “adventurism”, saying Iran’s readiness to defend itself stands at “1,000 percent”.

“Whenever a diplomatic solution is placed on the table, the United States resorts to a reckless military adventure,” Araghchi said in remarks published by Fars News Agency, News.Az reports.

He questioned whether recent US actions represented “a blind pressure tactic” or “deception by a saboteur once again seeking to drag the US president into a new quagmire”.

“Whatever the reason, the result is always the same: Iranians never bow to pressure, but diplomacy is always the victim,” he added.

Araghchi also dismissed alleged CIA assessments regarding Iran’s missile capabilities.

“The CIA is mistaken. Our missile stockpiles and launcher capacity are not at 75 percent of the level of 28 February; the correct figure is 120 percent,” he said.

“And our readiness to defend our people: 1,000 percent.”

News.Az