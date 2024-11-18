Yandex metrika counter

Aramco, SINOPEC begin construction of major refining and petrochemical complex in China

  • Economics
  • Share
Aramco, SINOPEC begin construction of major refining and petrochemical complex in China
Photo: Business Recorder

Saudi oil giant Aramco, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC), and Fujian Petrochemical Company Limited (FPCL) have commenced construction of a major integrated refining and petrochemical complex in Fujian Province, southern China.

The complex will include a 16 million ton-per-year refinery, a 1.5 million ton-per-year ethylene plant, a 2 million ton paraxylene and derivatives facility, and a 300,000-ton crude oil terminal, according to a joint statement from the companies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The FPCL, a joint venture between Sinopec and Fujian Petrochemical Industrial Group Company, will own half of the complex, with Aramco and Sinopec each taking a 25% stake, the statement added.

The project is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2030.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      