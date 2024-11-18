Aramco, SINOPEC begin construction of major refining and petrochemical complex in China

Saudi oil giant Aramco, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC), and Fujian Petrochemical Company Limited (FPCL) have commenced construction of a major integrated refining and petrochemical complex in Fujian Province, southern China.

The complex will include a 16 million ton-per-year refinery, a 1.5 million ton-per-year ethylene plant, a 2 million ton paraxylene and derivatives facility, and a 300,000-ton crude oil terminal, according to a joint statement from the companies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The FPCL, a joint venture between Sinopec and Fujian Petrochemical Industrial Group Company, will own half of the complex, with Aramco and Sinopec each taking a 25% stake, the statement added.The project is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2030.

News.Az