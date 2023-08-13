Arazdayan metallurgical plant - a disaster awaiting the South Caucasus region as a whole (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Currently, Armenia is building a large metallurgical plant in Arazdayan, in the border region with Azerbaijan.

The metallurgical industry takes first place among industrial enterprises in terms of environmental pollution. Research and reports prepared by international environmental research institutes confirm that the amount of toxic gases released into the air during the process of melting metal craps increases excessively and the level of pollution in the area increases. Only 40% of non-ferrous and heavy metal salts, blast furnace gas and coke gas generated in metallurgical processing wastes are utilized or neutralized, and the rest is released into the atmosphere by spreading to the environment.

Therefore, during the construction of such plants, it is necessary to follow a number of international conventions and laws. But Armenia ignores international norms and rules such as UN Current Policies, Strategies and Aspects of Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context, some UN Sustainable Development Goals, UN Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety and etc.

The threat of the discharge of waste from the metallurgical plant built in Arzdayan into the Araz River creates concern for the wildlife in the river, as well as for the farms that use the Araz River for irrigation.

Non-governmental organizations of Azerbaijan are deeply concerned about the fact that Armenia's economic activities, which are increasingly intensifying by grossly violating environmental norms and standards, are leading to disaster in the South Caucasus region, where more than 15 million people live, have created a coalition called "Environmental Protection First" (EPF) to unite efforts in the fight against this environmental terrorism.

The Western Azerbaijan Community appealed to the international community regarding Armenia's environmental terrorism and made a statement: "We, as the Western Azerbaijan Community, call on the international community to immediately stop and eliminate the consequences of the Armenian government's purposeful and hateful efforts aimed at deliberately making uninhabitable the areas where the Azerbaijanis expelled from this country are expected to return. We urge the public to urgently take decisive steps and exert maximum pressure on Armenia."

The international community is also concerned that Armenia may cause a global environmental disaster. Indian human rights activist Mohammad Husain said that the construction of such a plant harms people and the planet: "Considering the large-scale effects it has on human health, the environment, and sustainability, the construction of this plant is a red line for civil society organizations. The potential impacts of toxic chemical waste from the metallurgical plant on the local ecosystem will be enormous.

This environmental impact will inevitably have negative effects on human health and safety, flora, fauna, soil, air and water structures. The potential for the discharge of the plant's waste into the Araz River is a concern for wildlife in the river, as well as for farms that use the Araz River for irrigation.”

Given the plant damages the drinking water supply and causes the spread of infectious diseases, this plant creates a serious public health crisis not only for Azerbaijan but also for Armenia itself.

Analytic group of News.az

The article focuses on the theme of "ecology and environmental protection"

The article was published with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA)





News.Az