Archbishop of Canterbury calls assisted dying "dangerous" ahead of key parliamentary debate

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has voiced strong opposition to the legalisation of assisted dying, calling it "dangerous" and warning it could lead to a "slippery slope" where vulnerable people might feel pressured to end their lives, News.Az reports citing BBC .

His comments come as a bill allowing terminally ill people in England and Wales to choose assisted dying faces its first reading in Parliament.Supporters of the bill, including Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, argue that strict criteria and safeguards will be in place. However, Welby and other religious leaders continue to express concern over the broader societal implications of such legislation.

News.Az