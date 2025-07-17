Archer-Daniels-Midland stock drops after Trump’s Coca-Cola sugar claim

+ ↺ − 16 px

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE: ) stock dropped as much as 5.6% in premarket trading Thursday following President Trump’s announcement that Coca-Cola (NYSE: ) has agreed to use "real cane sugar" in its U.S. soda products, News.az reports citing BBC.

The potential shift away from high-fructose corn syrup could significantly impact ADM, a major processor of corn-based sweeteners. Trump shared the news on social media, stating: "I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them."

Coca-Cola responded with a statement acknowledging Trump’s comments: "We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca-Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon." The company stopped short of confirming a complete switch to cane sugar.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Alvin Tai noted the potential market impact: " consumption could rise about 4.4% from the usual amount of around 11 million metric tons annually if Coca-Cola implements President Donald Trump’s advice to use cane sugar in Coke beverages within the country."

The analyst further explained: "Using sugar would displace high-fructose corn syrup, creating an oversupply of corn and hurting ADM’s corn-processing business."

Such a shift could create ripple effects throughout the agricultural commodities market, potentially benefiting sugar producers while negatively affecting corn processors like ADM, which derives significant revenue from corn-based sweetener production.

