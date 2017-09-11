Are Armenian media celebrating the US assistance to Azerbaijan?

+ ↺ − 16 px

This assistance is a quarter less than what the representatives of Armenia expected to get in an apparent wish to misappropriate it.

The reports in Armenian media should be subjected to the deepest analysis and screened through several filters, so that there are no false opinions and judgments about any events described by Armenians.

Armenian press has for several days been celebrating the alleged adoption of several regulations by the US Senate Committee on Appropriations supported by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA). Moreover, the point on assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh which has nothing to do with that organization goes separately in the list of numerous proposals.

However, of course, the Armenian lobby and the Armenian media preferred to ignore the fact that should have diminished their joy - next to the name of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the list of amendments submitted to the US Senate Committee, it is indicated in black and white that the region occupied by Armenia belongs to Azerbaijan. In other words, with the presentation of not very smart representatives of the Armenian Diaspora that uses all possible means to improve its recently shaken state, the Armenian media started celebrating the US assistance to the Azerbaijani region, which really needs it after all the years of Armenian occupation.

By the way, this assistance is a quarter less than what the representatives of Armenia expected to get in an apparent wish to misappropriate it, because they have a de facto access to these funds, and to cash in, as they did every year, on Nagorno-Karabakh and its unfortunate population.

However, the point is not this, but the skilful campaign launched by the Armenian lobbyists, presenting the document that, inter alia, outlines a project of assistance to the Azerbaijani region, as the victory of the Armenian lobby of the United States.

In fact, it is ridiculous to say that the Senate approves any amendments as a fait accompli, since the bill adopted by the Appropriations Committee should be first approved by the Senate, then agreed with the version of the House of Representatives, and after that approved by the president. And this is still a big question, which of these amendments will be signed, as, apparently, the Appropriations Committee has great disagreements with the White House on the issue of where money should be spent on.

For example, among other things, the Committee on Appropriations of the Senate unanimously supported a bill providing for the allocation of $ 51 bn to fund the State Department and international programs of the United States - $11 bn more than requested by the administration. In the accompanying note to the bill, the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the administration's attempt to cut due expenses by 30%.

So, the outcome of this battle remains unclear until the moment of consideration of the matter.

News.Az



