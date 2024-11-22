Argentina's economy unexpectedly declines after Milei's austerity measures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentina’s economy is undergoing a significant transformation under President Javier Milei’s leadership. Recent data shows a temporary dip in economic activity, signaling the start of a necessary adjustment period, News.az reports citing foreign media .

This change sets the stage for long-term stability and growth. In September, the economy contracted by 0.3% compared to August. While unexpected, this shift reflects the immediate impact of Milei‘s decisive austerity measures.These actions aim to address long-standing economic issues and create a solid foundation for future prosperity. Encouraging signs of recovery are already emerging. Wage growth has outpaced inflation for six consecutive months.This trend boosts consumer purchasing power and stimulates economic activity. The manufacturing sector is also showing positive momentum, indicating increased production and economic vitality.Inflation, a persistent challenge for Argentina, is now on a downward trajectory. This development eases financial pressures on businesses and households alike.Poverty rates are also decreasing, reaching levels not seen in two decades. These improvements demonstrate the effectiveness of current economic policies.

News.Az