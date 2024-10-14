Armed man arrested at security check at Trump rally

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man was arrested outside the venue where former President Donald Trump addressed supporters this weekend, carrying a loaded handgun, a shotgun, and a high-capacity magazine, according to local police.

The Riverside County Sheriff's office identified the man who was arrested Saturday as Vem Miller, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Miller was subsequently arrested "without incident" and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.Police said the incident did not impact Trump's safety or the safety of rallygoers.Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco is expected to address reporters Sunday evening.

