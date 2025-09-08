Armed man attacks police station in Türkiye’s Izmir; two officers killed -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An armed attack which targeted a police station in Türkiye's western Izmir province on Monday killed two police officers and injured 2 others, officials said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The 16-year-old suspect opened fire with a rifle on the Salih Isgoren police station in Izmir's Balcova district.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Interior Ministry Ali Yerlikaya said the suspect was held.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc also said on NSosyal that a judicial investigation into the attack had been launched by the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Speaking to reporters on the incident, Izmir's governor, Suleyman Elban, said the injured officers were taken to the hospital, adding that the assailant was injured and captured.

"We are investigating the incident from multiple perspectives," he said, adding that the suspected perpetrator had no criminal record or prior arrests before the attack.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the incident.

