Armed man shot dead by police north of Australia's Sydney

Police were called to a street in the small town of Wingham, approximately 250 kilometers north of Sydney, at 12:25 pm local time following reports that a man had fired shots into the air.Officers were deployed to the area and located the man in the car park of a nearby hospital.During the ensuing engagement, police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was shot after pointing a firearm at the attending officers. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.No one else was injured.A critical incident was declared and detectives from the homicide squad would investigate the incident, which would also be subject to an independent review.

