Armed man shot dead by police north of Australia's Sydney
Photo: SBS
A man was shot dead by police at a hospital north of Sydney, Australia, on Thursday after allegedly pointing a gun at officers, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
Police were called to a street in the small town of Wingham, approximately 250 kilometers north of Sydney, at 12:25 pm local time following reports that a man had fired shots into the air.
Officers were deployed to the area and located the man in the car park of a nearby hospital.
During the ensuing engagement, police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was shot after pointing a firearm at the attending officers. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
No one else was injured.
A critical incident was declared and detectives from the homicide squad would investigate the incident, which would also be subject to an independent review.
