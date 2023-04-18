Armenia accepted that borders between two countries should be resolved on basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In the last two years, there have been various zigzags in the position of the Armenian side, i.e. there have been various changes in it,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, News.Az reports.

“As a result, it seems to us that Armenia has generally agreed to our approach. Because there is no other option. This is why Armenia officially recognized Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty at the Prague and Sochi meetings in October of last year. In other words, they accepted that the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be resolved on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az