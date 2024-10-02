Armenia announces it has calculated all the risks of leaving CSTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan is calculating all the risks regarding the decision to leave the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, News.Az reports citing TASS .

He called this issue difficult and added that more caution should be exercised when deciding on it. He recalled that Armenia has frozen its membership in the CSTO and does not "see itself in a military alliance that does not work.""It is no secret that stability should be a priority, and the process that may occur should be well calculated, managed, I mean risk management," the head of the Foreign Ministry responded to a question about the possibility of leaving the organization.Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's words about the threat to the republic from the CSTO contrary to common sense. She added that Armenia's continued membership in the organization indicates that the republic sees some expediency in this.

News.Az