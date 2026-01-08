Armenia, Azerbaijan exchange lists of potential trade goods - Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia and Azerbaijan are exchanging lists of goods that could potentially be supplied to each other, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told journalists on Thursday.



He clarified that the process is ongoing and discussions are continuing, adding that at an earlier meeting between the deputy prime ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani side expressed its readiness to sell petroleum products to Armenia, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Pashinyan said the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers subsequently studied the market and identified business representatives who, in the government’s view, were unlikely to politicize the initiative, for example, by claiming they were being forced to buy gasoline from Azerbaijan and refusing to do so.

“We said that such an opportunity exists. Companies from both countries — two from Armenia — have established contacts,” he noted, while acknowledging that during the delivery of the first batch of fuel from Azerbaijan, some fuel station chains initially boycotted the product.

“This shows that the authorities’ initial concerns and fears were justified,” Pashinyan added. “Now, I believe everyone will understand that the market is open to all, and anyone who wishes can take advantage of this opportunity.”

News.Az