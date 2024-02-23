Armenia bears state responsibility for the Khojaly genocide and other wrongful acts against Azerbaijan - Assistant to the President

Another mass grave was discovered in Khojaly. Perhaps it is divine justice that on the next anniversary of the Khojaly genocide committed on February 26, 1992, the remains of these nameless and innocent civilian victims were found, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on X account.

According to him, their identity will be determined through DNA analysis: "About 4,000 Azerbaijanis are considered missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression. Armenia refuses to provide information about the location of such mass graves where the mass-murdered Azerbaijanis are buried.

Every internationally wrongful act of a State entails the international responsibility of that State under international law.

The Republic of Armenia bears state responsibility for the Khojaly genocide and other wrongful acts against Azerbaijan. The Republic of Armenia has not yet apologized to the people and state of Azerbaijan for the 30-year military occupation and especially the Khojaly genocide."

News.Az