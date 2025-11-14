Armenia can immediately allow Türkiye-Azerbaijan truck transit - Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia is ready to immediately facilitate the transit of cargo trucks from Türkiye to Azerbaijan and back, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“During the Soviet era, we had direct railway connections with Azerbaijan through the Tavush and Syunik regions. I also want to highlight that Armenia is prepared to immediately allow the transit of cargo trucks from Türkiye through Margara and Kornidzor to Azerbaijan and back,” Pashinyan said at the conference “Crossroads of the World: Developing Regional Communications” in Yerevan on November 14.

“Why are we proposing this now? Because today this infrastructure is ready, unlike all the other sections I will discuss. We also have the political willingness, but here we simply still need to invest,” Pashinyan added.

News.Az