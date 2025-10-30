Armenian PM says ready to open transit routes, affirms peace agenda ahead of 2026 polls

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia is ready to open transit routes from Türkiye to Azerbaijan through its territory, noting that his country stands to gain significantly from opening regional communication channels.

"Perhaps many forces are not interested in opening these communication channels, but in reality, this project will benefit all players," he said during the discussion "At the Crossroads of Leadership" at the 8th Paris Peace Forum, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“According to the peace declaration adopted in Washington, it is expected that our communication channels with Azerbaijan will be opened, and we hope that this will also lead to the opening of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Pashinyan said. He emphasized that this would provide Armenia with open links between the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Black Sea. “We will have a new connection between the Caspian and the Mediterranean Seas, opening up new opportunities. Armenia will have railway links with Iran, Russia, and Central Asia,” he added.

Pashinyan described Azerbaijan’s recent decision to remove all restrictions on transit shipments through its territory to Armenia as “a very important statement” and “a truly historic decision.”

“We are also ready to open our communication routes to Azerbaijan, and I recently stated that we are ready to provide a route for trucks from Türkiye to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Türkiye,” he said.

The Armenian leader also suggested that Armenia and Azerbaijan may share common interests and are beginning to recognize that the fates of South Caucasus countries are interconnected, a realization becoming clearer after decades of hostility.

“Perhaps we have begun to understand that there could be a common denominator for shared interests, particularly for strengthening our independence, sovereignty, and statehood, given that history has shown that this way we both will benefit,” he said, noting that Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia gained independence together in 1918 and 1991 and may have recognized a common threat to their sovereignty.

Speaking about Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections in 2026, Pashinyan described them as “a very important political event, which has great significance for the peace process, prosperity, and stability in Armenia.”

“I am convinced that the citizens of the Republic of Armenia will support our achievements. Of course, there are various concerns — you know the problems that exist worldwide related to disinformation and so on. Like any democratic country, we feel this too and are working to address it. But overall, I have no doubt that the people of Armenia support the peace agenda, the peace process, and the establishment of peace, and they will definitely back it,” he added.

Pashinyan also said that Yerevan maintains “a very positive dialogue” with Ankara, and establishing diplomatic relations with Türkiye and opening the border is “only a matter of time.”

“How quickly this will happen is another question and another challenge. I think we are approaching the moment when we will have full diplomatic relations, open borders, economic and political cooperation, and we will be normal neighbors,” he noted.

News.Az