Armenia ceases participation in financing activities of CSTO

Earlier, the country's Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, said that the CSTO does not exist as a mechanism on which member countries, Russia, Armenia, and others, can hope.“This is justified by the reaction of the CSTO and the statements of some member countries. Our society tells us: why do you continue to remain a member of the CSTO? Frankly speaking, I do not have an answer to this question,” Pashinyan noted.

News.Az