Armenia ceases participation in financing activities of CSTO
Armenia ceases participation in financing the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), News.az reports.
Earlier, the country's Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, said that the CSTO does not exist as a mechanism on which member countries, Russia, Armenia, and others, can hope.
“This is justified by the reaction of the CSTO and the statements of some member countries. Our society tells us: why do you continue to remain a member of the CSTO? Frankly speaking, I do not have an answer to this question,” Pashinyan noted.
