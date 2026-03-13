Huge explosions heard near Tehran al-Quds Day rally - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sounds of multiple explosions have been heard during the al-Quds Day march in the Iranian capital, where thousands were taking part in annual rallies held in solidarity with Palestinians.

A large midday explosion on Friday rocked a Tehran square filled with demonstrators who were there for the annual event, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The cause of the blast in Ferdowsi Square was not immediately known, but it came shortly after Israel had threatened people to clear the area because it planned a strike.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera Arabic reported an air strike metres away from a gathering of protesters in Tehran.

It was not clear where exactly the attack took place or whether it led to any casualties.

Crowds turned out in Tehran and other cities, despite ongoing US and Israeli strikes in the region during the commemoration, state media reported. .

News.Az