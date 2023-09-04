Armenia circulates lies about Lachin-Khankendi road: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is preventing the reintegration of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan by spreading lies about the Lachin-Khankendi road, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, News.Az reports.

Bayramov, at a meeting with Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijarto, during an official visit to this country, said that Armenian residents use the Lachin road every day.

He noted that Azerbaijan has proposed using the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the transportation of bulky goods.

On September 4, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijarto during an official visit to Hungary.

The private meeting between the ministers continued with the participation of the delegations of both sides, and the first meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian Strategic Dialogue was held.

News.Az