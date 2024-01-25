Armenia commits to hand over additional minefield maps to Azerbaijan

Armenia has consented to provide Azerbaijan with an additional eight maps detailing minefields.

The National Security Service of Armenia has disclosed the discovery of 8 new documents containing information on minefields in Karabakh. These findings will be conveyed to the Azerbaijani side through established channels in the upcoming days.

The Armenian government will hand over the copies to international partners.

Armenia's indiscriminate placement of landmines remains a peril for innocent civilians. The toll of mine victims has reached 342 since 2020.

