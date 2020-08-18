Armenia confirms 145 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 145 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the nationwide case tally to 41,846, the country’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Eight patients died from COVID-19 complications in Armenia over the past day, raising the total death toll to 832. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 245 other individuals infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing illnesses.

Currently, the number of active cases in the country stands at 5,787.

News.Az