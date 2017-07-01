Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians were using 60- and 82-mm mortars.

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s Armed Forces have 120 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 1.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district, Karamali, Gaymagli, Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim and Gizilhajili villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions in the Voskevan village and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as in the Berkaber village of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages and on nameless heights of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari village and on nameless heights of Armenia’s Berd district.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Shuraabad, Taghibayli, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Shirvanli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli and Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli and Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

