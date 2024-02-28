Armenia continues to spread disinformation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some social media channels associated with Armenian government agencies disseminated an unprofessionally edited misinformation video about an incident that allegedly occurred in the direction of Lachin in the morning, News.az reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

After reviewing the metadata of the video provided and a brief investigation, it was determined that these video images, taken at another time and in another geographic space, have no relation to today's event.

News.Az